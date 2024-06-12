Money Diary: A Tech Consultant On £46,000

This week: “I’m a 22-year-old tech consultant in Bristol. I moved here two and a half years ago with my boyfriend, O, for a software development apprenticeship scheme with our old employer. A year ago, I used that experience to pivot my career away from technical delivery into consultancy, where my skills are used to help solve problems for technical people. With that move came a substantial salary increase, from £32,000 to £46,000, where I am now. I’m now staring down a promotion in the next two months that will take my salary to £60,000 base. With O making a very comparable wage, we’ve found ourselves in a strong position for people our age and have been trying to buy a house together for well over a year now. I now make more than my parents have ever made — and have supported them in the past when times were difficult, such as buying them a new car. Considering their lack of savings, or eligibility for the state pension, this makes me worried about the future and how I can support them while achieving my own financial goals. With regards to money, I am definitely a saver. I am very cautious of lifestyle creep, especially considering the rate at which my salary is growing and my age, but at the same time I want to enjoy the money that I work for.”