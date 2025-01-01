Money Diary: A Teacher In Hertfordshire On £48,719

Occupation: Teacher

Industry: Education

Age: 35

Location: Hertfordshire

Salary: £48,719

Paycheque amount: £2,950

Number of housemates: Three plus the dog!

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £1,900 mortgage for our three-bedroom house. We got hit with the bad rates.

Loan payments: £200 student loan, £300 car payment.

Savings? After a series of big life events such as our wedding, moving house, a first child and now a second child, my savings feel nonexistent. This is something I want to focus on in the next few years. I have about £1,500 in various pots to see me through this spell of mat leave and a safety net of £1,000, which I’m hoping to not touch.

Pension? I have a pension which is around 10% of my salary. Teacher pensions are said to be the benefit of the job with employers contributing 28%.

Utilities: All shared with partner: £45 water, £15 TV licence, £170 council tax, £175 gas/electric, £80 phone/wi-fi.

All other monthly payments: £1,000 approx. on childcare, £25 phone, £2.99 iCloud storage, £70 car insurance, £16 road tax, £40 teaching union/professional body fees. Subscriptions: £39.99 Symprove, £10.99 Netflix, £16.99 Apple Music.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I did a foundation degree and then a bachelor's degree in design, which I paid for with loans. I will forever be paying this off! I then trained to be a teacher, paying £9,000 with no bursary due to the subject I teach. I lived at home for all of this time to save money. I was the first and only member of my family to go to university so it was a financial first and no one really told me about the employability aspect. It was still a time when the message that ‘any degree will do’ was prominent.