Money Diary: A Systematic Review Analyst On 30k

My parents didn’t come from particularly well-off or academic families but they both got university degrees and worked incredibly hard so we didn’t have any money worries as a family (at least none that I was aware of). I don’t think my parents ever paid off their mortgage and we rarely ate out but we did go on holiday every year and were pretty typically middle-class. My parents taught me how to be thrifty (such as finding the best supermarket deals and cooking from scratch) and not to waste money. As an anxious child who worried about the future and had hoarding tendencies, I didn’t need much encouragement. Being so careful with money allowed me to save a substantial amount growing up but I am now much less frugal and enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle. I still know how to scrimp and save where needed and am mindful of where I put my money.