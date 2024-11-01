Money Diary: A Structural Engineer On £43,000

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I went to university for a four-year undergraduate (MEng), which left me with my Plan 2 loan (standing at over £70k last time I looked). I took out the full tuition loan and as much maintenance loan as I could get each year to cover living costs while my parents gave me a weekly allowance for food and such. I also got a music scholarship for three years. While some of this had to go on my music lessons, the rest went towards my society activities. I worked each summer for an engineering consultancy and would usually have around £2k in savings to use as I wished for the academic year. I was definitely privileged to have the paid summer work, which allowed me the space to focus on my course and hobbies during termtime. Had this not been available, I would have needed a part-time job to have any disposable income during my university years. It also helped me save for a deposit for when I rented as a graduate.