Money Diary: A Software Developer On £37,852

This week: "I'm a 28 year-old software developer living in Edinburgh. I moved here in 2023 for my current role, which was my first as a dev, after I finished up my master's degree earlier that year. I really like my life in Edinburgh and hope to stay here for a while! With regards to money, I am probably a mixture of saver and spender. I don’t tend to feel guilty about spending money on small treats like a coffee here and there, a meal out, or a holiday with my friends, but after being a perpetual student for so long my habits in other areas are more stingy (I cook for myself a lot, I buy most of my clothes at charity shops, I don’t have a car)".