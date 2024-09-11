Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents had vastly different attitudes to money. My mum is meticulous about her finances and never really splurged on things for herself but always made sure I had lovely clothes and was very well looked after. She's talked about how she would budget to the last penny when it came to food shops and that it was very hard sometimes. I felt very shielded from this as a child and didn't appreciate it until I was an adult. My dad was more of a “splurge and deal with the consequences later” person. As a child you just see the fun aspect of getting new toys, clothes etc. so I never saw the negatives of this until I was an adult, even though I remember the word “skint” being thrown around a lot when I was wee. Now as an adult, I feel I have aspects of both my parents’ financial decisions in me but definitely lean more towards splurging on the daily.