Money Diary: A Senior Finance Manager On £85,500

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

Both my parents came from poverty and would save every penny they could. Although we never had holidays abroad or even locally, they always ensured our school fees were paid, we had clean clothes to wear, nutritious food to eat and a house to live in, which I am very grateful for. My father emphasised the importance of education as well as investing from an early age. My mother is also a saver and has taught me the art of living within my means. The downside of this is that I never saw them spending money on themselves and that is something I struggle with as well. I do appreciate the happiness we get from occasionally pampering ourselves and try to enjoy different experiences every once in a while.