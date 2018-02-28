Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. This week, in partnership with the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), we're looking at the contentious issue of home buying.
FSCS is a free service which automatically protects your money, from £1 up to £85,000, in UK banks, building societies and credit unions. They also have loads of helpful money tips and guides, including a future savings calculator, to help you find out how much money you could save (now and for your future!). Whatever you’re saving for, your money is safe with FSCS.
As everyone knows, we're in the middle of a housing crisis. Millennials are finding it harder than ever to get their feet on the property ladder. Many are struggling to save for a deposit, an increasing number are turning to their parents for help while the rest of us are losing huge amounts of money in exorbitant rent each month.
We decided to profile several different women who went about purchasing their house in different ways. This week, we're with a woman who purchased a shared-ownership house in Milton Keynes just after her 30th birthday. She saved much of the deposit herself and the rest was a gift from family that had been earmarked for her wedding which, in the end, didn't happen.
Age: 31 – I bought the house just after my 30th birthday.
Job: Personal Assistant
Salary: £25,500
House location and why? Milton Keynes – I was born here, my immediate family all still live here, I work in town and everyone I know is within a 10-minute drive, so I've never wanted to live elsewhere (although house prices are definitely cheaper in other towns!).
House type: Two-bedroom terraced house with a small garden, no garage but two allocated parking spots.
Mortgage type: Shared ownership – I own 40% of the house.
Did you buy this house by yourself or with a partner/friend? I bought by myself.
Why did you decide to buy the house? I had moved back in with my parents after a break-up and wanted to get back on my feet (it feels odd to be 30 and dating when your mum is still washing your socks for you), and I didn't want to keep throwing money at rental places. Plus, I liked the idea of being able to paint the walls and hang pictures in my home without having to ask permission from someone else.
Job: Personal Assistant
Salary: £25,500
House location and why? Milton Keynes – I was born here, my immediate family all still live here, I work in town and everyone I know is within a 10-minute drive, so I've never wanted to live elsewhere (although house prices are definitely cheaper in other towns!).
House type: Two-bedroom terraced house with a small garden, no garage but two allocated parking spots.
Mortgage type: Shared ownership – I own 40% of the house.
Did you buy this house by yourself or with a partner/friend? I bought by myself.
Why did you decide to buy the house? I had moved back in with my parents after a break-up and wanted to get back on my feet (it feels odd to be 30 and dating when your mum is still washing your socks for you), and I didn't want to keep throwing money at rental places. Plus, I liked the idea of being able to paint the walls and hang pictures in my home without having to ask permission from someone else.