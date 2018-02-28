Age: 31 – I bought the house just after my 30th birthday.

Job: Personal Assistant

Salary: £25,500

House location and why? Milton Keynes – I was born here, my immediate family all still live here, I work in town and everyone I know is within a 10-minute drive, so I've never wanted to live elsewhere (although house prices are definitely cheaper in other towns!).

House type: Two-bedroom terraced house with a small garden, no garage but two allocated parking spots.

Mortgage type: Shared ownership – I own 40% of the house.

Did you buy this house by yourself or with a partner/friend? I bought by myself.

Why did you decide to buy the house? I had moved back in with my parents after a break-up and wanted to get back on my feet (it feels odd to be 30 and dating when your mum is still washing your socks for you), and I didn't want to keep throwing money at rental places. Plus, I liked the idea of being able to paint the walls and hang pictures in my home without having to ask permission from someone else.