Do you worry about money now?

Yes I do. Inflation has increased the cost of everything and, compared to a year ago, I am significantly worse off despite not paying for childcare. Additionally, the shares I have decreased significantly in value recently, meaning I lost £70k (no, this isn’t a typo). I learned a lot from this very painful experience; had I had a better financial education, maybe I would have fared better. This has put extra strain on my relationship with W as he doesn’t let me forget this, despite me trying to open up communication on finances. This year we have also had back-to-back expensive months, which has diminished my small, easily accessible savings. I am also aware my car will need to be replaced soon — I probably need to get a new one before the MOT in October. I was planning on building my savings this year but due to the past few months being costly I haven’t been able to. I know I have the shares to fall back on and can use them to get a new car if necessary, but I am trying to avoid this. I will need as much cash as possible if my relationship is heading where I think it is. I want to financially protect myself and M.