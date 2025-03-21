Money Diary: A Regulatory Manager On £60,000

What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 14, I worked as a waitress at a local café (a cash-in-hand sort of deal). My mum's job covered some expenses, but my brother and I had to work to help with food costs. I enjoyed interacting with the customers and becoming confident at a young age. Working there taught me valuable soft skills, which have helped me throughout my life.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, though I’m making a conscious effort not to. Growing up, it was mostly just me, my mum and my younger brother. For a while, my aunt and her kids moved in with us too. We didn't have much money and that's shaped how I think today.