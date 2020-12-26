Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Recently Redundant Account Manager

This week: "I am a 27-year-old (ex) event account manager who was made redundant in November due to COVID-19. My dad passed away from a terminal illness three months ago and I am still trying to navigate life around my grief and finding normality during this already crazy year. I moved out of my flatshare with my two best friends to live with my mum to be each other’s moral support, which has definitely had its ups and downs during the second lockdown. I also feel lucky that my boyfriend, L, lives alone and has decided to have me and my mum in his support bubble as we live fairly close to each other. I decided against trying to find a job this year and will start to think about 'real life' (jobs, money, etc.) in January as fortunately my mum doesn’t expect me to pay rent or contribute to any bills while I am living with her. I am currently living off my savings; luckily, because of COVID I managed to save a little this year and my outgoings haven’t been excessive. As it’s not been that long since my last paycheque, I have roughly worked out what I think would be a comfortable amount to live on each month but of course I will adjust this as time goes on and I realise how much I can realistically live on. And not how much I want to live on.