This week: "I'm 28 and work remotely for a publishing company. My partner is in the military, which means we get subsidised military housing (which is great) but also that we have to move around a lot, without much warning (which is less great). We are currently based in Scotland, in a beautiful area, and love it a lot. I am used to working remotely but some days I really miss working in the office and having colleagues to chat to (I never miss the commute though). Overall, living in military housing has really helped with saving and with having more stability, compared to when we were renting privately. We are currently trying to save for our wedding next year and for a mortgage deposit. I don’t think we will always be in the situation of being able to save so I am trying to make the most of it while still enjoying life."