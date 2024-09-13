Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm 28 and work remotely for a publishing company. My partner is in the military, which means we get subsidised military housing (which is great) but also that we have to move around a lot, without much warning (which is less great). We are currently based in Scotland, in a beautiful area, and love it a lot. I am used to working remotely but some days I really miss working in the office and having colleagues to chat to (I never miss the commute though). Overall, living in military housing has really helped with saving and with having more stability, compared to when we were renting privately. We are currently trying to save for our wedding next year and for a mortgage deposit. I don’t think we will always be in the situation of being able to save so I am trying to make the most of it while still enjoying life."
Occupation: Editor
Industry: Publishing
Age: 28
Location: Dunbartonshire
Salary: £29,950
Paycheque amount: £1,957
Number of housemates: My partner (M) and cat (A).
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Publishing
Age: 28
Location: Dunbartonshire
Salary: £29,950
Paycheque amount: £1,957
Number of housemates: My partner (M) and cat (A).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Rent comes directly out of my partner’s pay, along with most of the other bills (which are subsidised).
Loan payments: £4 per month for student loan.
Savings? £47,500 split across ISAs and a savings account, £5,750 in premium bonds (wedding fund).
Pension? Yes, I pay 7% of my salary and my employer pays 6%.
Utilities: £25 a month for internet, £80-120 for gas and electric.
All other monthly payments: £6 for phone (SIM only), £20 for gym, £20ish for pet supplies. Subscriptions: £8.50 for my half of Spotify Duo.
Loan payments: £4 per month for student loan.
Savings? £47,500 split across ISAs and a savings account, £5,750 in premium bonds (wedding fund).
Pension? Yes, I pay 7% of my salary and my employer pays 6%.
Utilities: £25 a month for internet, £80-120 for gas and electric.
All other monthly payments: £6 for phone (SIM only), £20 for gym, £20ish for pet supplies. Subscriptions: £8.50 for my half of Spotify Duo.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did an undergraduate degree, paid for with student loans and maintenance loans. I would have loved to have done a master’s but getting into so much debt the first time round freaked me out.
I did an undergraduate degree, paid for with student loans and maintenance loans. I would have loved to have done a master’s but getting into so much debt the first time round freaked me out.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
There weren’t really any conversations. Things were mostly comfortable when I was growing up but I can remember periods when my dad was made redundant and things were a bit more tight. My parents had quite unequal salaries and money was always a source of tension between them, and was sometimes weaponised. I think this has made me quite cautious about spending. It is only since building up a bit of a safety net that I have been able to relax a little.
There weren’t really any conversations. Things were mostly comfortable when I was growing up but I can remember periods when my dad was made redundant and things were a bit more tight. My parents had quite unequal salaries and money was always a source of tension between them, and was sometimes weaponised. I think this has made me quite cautious about spending. It is only since building up a bit of a safety net that I have been able to relax a little.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
I moved out for uni and then when I got my first full-time job, then moved back after my office shut down during COVID. I moved in with my partner in 2021, renting privately at first, then got military housing.
I moved out for uni and then when I got my first full-time job, then moved back after my office shut down during COVID. I moved in with my partner in 2021, renting privately at first, then got military housing.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
When I got my first full-time job, after uni. My partner, M, pays more now for our living costs (by covering the rent) but I put more into the wedding and mortgage funds.
When I got my first full-time job, after uni. My partner, M, pays more now for our living costs (by covering the rent) but I put more into the wedding and mortgage funds.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I tutored at a tutoring centre when I was in school and did seasonal retail/odd jobs through uni. My first full-time job was as an editorial assistant. It was pretty badly paid but it was the first offer that came my way when I graduated so I jumped at it.
I tutored at a tutoring centre when I was in school and did seasonal retail/odd jobs through uni. My first full-time job was as an editorial assistant. It was pretty badly paid but it was the first offer that came my way when I graduated so I jumped at it.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. Our situation is okay at the moment but I don’t think it will stay the same forever. We don’t earn heaps and the cost of living crisis isn’t getting better. I worry if we will be able to afford a house in the future.
Yes and no. Our situation is okay at the moment but I don’t think it will stay the same forever. We don’t earn heaps and the cost of living crisis isn’t getting better. I worry if we will be able to afford a house in the future.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
My sister and I received £3,000 each when my grandma passed away. My parents also bought me my first car, which was invaluable in getting to work and having freedom.
My sister and I received £3,000 each when my grandma passed away. My parents also bought me my first car, which was invaluable in getting to work and having freedom.