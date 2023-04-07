Money Diary: A Public Affairs Worker On 70k

This week: "I’ve lived in London for five years and started my current job six months ago, which is a bit of a career change. I have an excellent life here, filled with wonderful people, and I’m proud of the network I’ve built as I didn’t know anyone in the UK when I moved. My upbringing gave me a financial head start in life and I currently make good money but I blew through all my savings to do a master's. I am not the most financially responsible, but not the worst. I'm bad at saying no to stuff but I don’t ever have credit card debt. My new job has also put me in the ridiculous position of rarely having to buy groceries as they provide three meals a day for free. I have the great privilege of knowing my parents will help out if I get in a big pickle, and the naive optimism of someone for whom life has broadly worked out well so far. For the moment, I’m enjoying having a higher income and I’m not saving for anything in particular."