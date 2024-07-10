Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

Money was a source of stress in my household, more so during the first half of my childhood due to my dad’s poor attitude to money. He changed jobs constantly, spent money like it was going out of fashion and racked up a lot of debt, which led to a lot of instability. My parents divorced when I was 12 and then my mum was a single parent. This brought with it a different kind of financial struggle as my mum had to support two children on one very low salary. My mum is very resourceful and excellent with money so things felt more stable during this time. Through my mum, I learned about looking after my money from a young age. I received a small amount of pocket money as a child, which I saved to buy any toys or games I wanted (there was no money for these things outside of Christmas or birthday treats). I knew I had to get a part-time job as soon as I left secondary school and was financially responsible for my own clothes, toiletries and bus pass from this point onwards.