This week: “I’m a 32-year-old project manager living in South Wales and working remotely. I moved here three years ago with my partner as he is from this area. I feel really grateful to be able to live in a small town and work internationally. I was elected to the local town council a few years ago. I also stood as a county councillor but missed out. I got involved in politics in the last six years because it felt like we had a run of elections in the UK which didn’t go in the direction I think we need to, so I decided to try and do something about that. My partner and I combined our incomes when we bought our house. We’ve been together for eight years and it’s important to us to live our politics domestically too — we contribute proportionally to earnings, try and give away 10% after tax (though I realised by doing this exercise that we are a

bit short on that and currently around 7%), and spend money locally, because we can afford to pay a bit extra to do so. We’ve received a lot of passive income and are very grateful to be in that position, and aware of how much easier this has made our lives and affects our current choices today.”