This week: “I’m a 30-year-old woman living in Kent with my husband, P. He is currently working as a lecturer while he prepares for some professional exams to be able to practice his real profession here after moving to the UK. When it comes to managing money, I am a walking paradox. I preach the importance of budgeting, yet I occasionally spend compulsively. I am this way because I was raised by a hardworking and entrepreneurial mother who came from nothing and a more laissez-faire father whose ministry was “living for now”. I have very little investments and some cash in savings, but I also have debt. I spend some of my money on experiences, and I am a recovering impulsive giver. There’s many a Go Fund Me pot that I have contributed to, despite my debt — my logic being that others have it worse than me. I’ve never really struggled before, but lately, with the rise in living costs, new responsibilities and Black tax, I am finding it difficult, despite earning more than the average UK household. P and I are both on a path to improve our lives, but we have had to bootstrap beyond what I’ve ever done before, and I am finding it rather tough. However, I work hard, and I don’t shy away from doing extra to earn more and improve our circumstances. Deep down, I know things will align once P starts working in his actual profession and earning more.”
Occupation: Project manager
Age: 30
Location: Kent
Salary: £52,530
Paycheque Amount: £3,006
Number of housemates: One, my husband, P
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: P and I pool our incomes together for bills, work travel, food and other needs and then live off that. My half of our rent is £700 rent.
Loan payments: £112.50 debt payment.
Savings balance: £1,750 (This should really be a five-figure amount by now, but I have a terrible habit of dipping into my savings.)
Utilities: My half is £122.50 council tax; £68 electricity; £18 water.
Pension?: £215
All other monthly payments: £26 phone; £24 wi-fi; £29.99 gym; £18 charity; £160 tuition fees for BIL abroad paid per term; £11.87 home insurance; £50 car insurance; £266 work travel; £37.35 car breakdown cover; £300 exam fees for P; £155 credit card repayment; £100 gift repayment (this month is the final month).
Subscriptions: £10.99 Apple Music; £8.99 iCloud; £8.99 Amazon prime; £20 website fee.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I went to university, and my tuition fees were paid for through student loan. Repayments are deducted from my gross salary on a monthly basis.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My mother is a very financially savvy woman. She taught us about building wealth and sticking to budgets. Growing up, she did not hesitate to spend on us or deprive us of certain things at all, but she rarely spent on herself. My father was less strict with his spending, and he gave away a lot of his earnings through Black tax and generosity. He did, however, teach us to not waste anything. So that meant using only what’s needed when cooking, not wasting food or spending too much money on useless things. Ironically, his actions did not always match his teachings. There were arguments about money due to lack of prioritisation on my dad’s part, until my mum decided to take matters into her own hands and started managing all the household money responsibly.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house? About four years ago.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? I became independent financially aged 26.
What was your first job and why did you get it? Waitressing, back in high school. I got it to earn extra money to spend on whatever I wanted. I also wanted to build my CV with some work experience.
Do you worry about money now? Almost daily.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? No.