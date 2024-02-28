This week: “I’m a 30-year-old woman living in Kent with my husband, P. He is currently working as a lecturer while he prepares for some professional exams to be able to practice his real profession here after moving to the UK. When it comes to managing money, I am a walking paradox. I preach the importance of budgeting, yet I occasionally spend compulsively. I am this way because I was raised by a hardworking and entrepreneurial mother who came from nothing and a more laissez-faire father whose ministry was “living for now”. I have very little investments and some cash in savings, but I also have debt. I spend some of my money on experiences, and I am a recovering impulsive giver. There’s many a Go Fund Me pot that I have contributed to, despite my debt — my logic being that others have it worse than me. I’ve never really struggled before, but lately, with the rise in living costs, new responsibilities and Black tax, I am finding it difficult, despite earning more than the average UK household. P and I are both on a path to improve our lives, but we have had to bootstrap beyond what I’ve ever done before, and I am finding it rather tough. However, I work hard, and I don’t shy away from doing extra to earn more and improve our circumstances. Deep down, I know things will align once P starts working in his actual profession and earning more.”