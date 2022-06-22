Money Diary: A Project Manager In Glasgow On 40.5k

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old project manager living in Glasgow. My fiancé and I come from very different backgrounds and often have contrasting attitudes towards money. I am naturally a saver and a worrier whereas they are more laid-back and happy to spend. I tend to be strict with my savings and how I divide my budget. My salary has increased a lot in the past few years and has allowed me to have more financial security. We bought our flat together in late 2020. We went 50/50 on the deposit and split the majority of our bills equally. This completely drained my savings so I worked on building up an emergency fund after this. We got engaged earlier in the year and building up my wedding fund will be the next big financial goal. My main expenses outside of bills are gig tickets and beauty treatments. I am working on having a more positive money mindset but struggle a lot with internalised guilt around what I earn and the life I am able to live now."