Money Diary: A Project Manager In Manchester On £38,000

This week: “I’m a 29-year-old project manager working for a fashion brand in Manchester. I’ve lived with my boyfriend, T, for a couple of years and I recently sold the flat I bought in 2019. I’ve worked at my company for nearly six years, but in the next couple of years T and I are planning to go travelling for a while to enjoy our last few (hopefully!) pre-children years. I’ve always been a spender, and I got into some pretty sticky situations in my early 20s with maxed-out overdrafts and thousands of pounds of credit card debt thanks to my love of fashion and a general YOLO mindset. Lockdown and a medical compensation package in 2020 were basically the reasons I was able to pay everything off. I’m still a spender at heart, but I’m better than I was and I’m now trying to rein it in ahead of our future travel plans. I’m also conscious of building up my savings so I can support myself through any future maternity leave. T earns more than three times my salary, but also works about double my hours, so there’s a lot of give and take in our relationship when it comes to division of finances, division of labour and how we split things equitably rather than equally — for example, I do more housework than him, so he pays for our cleaner.”