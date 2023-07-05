Money Diary: A Programme Manager On 42k

This week: "I'm a 30-year-old living and working in London. I've always saved and I'm really conscious of not allowing lifestyle creep. I have not increased my spending at all since my recent pay rise; the extra just goes into savings. Aside from rent payments, my outgoings during COVID dwindled dramatically so I was able to save a significant amount. Combined with having more headspace during lockdown, this led to me looking into shared ownership and I managed to buy a flat through this scheme with some inheritance to help me with the deposit. I’m grateful for my flat every day and I love having my own space after spending many years in extremely grotty shared flats (how did we live like that?). I have spent most of my working life in the charity sector and despite the more limited earning opportunities, I don’t plan on changing this any time soon. I really value the work/life balance and I find it much easier to wake up for work knowing I am making a positive difference to people’s lives."