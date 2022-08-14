Money Diary: A Primary School Teacher On 29.6k

This week: "I’m a 25-year-old primary school teacher living on the south coast of England. I’ve been teaching for three years and live with my partner, A, who has also been teaching for three years so we earn the exact same salary. This makes budgeting so much easier, which I am eternally grateful for! I’m currently studying an online MSc in psychology alongside teaching full time. While I love teaching, I’m not sure I can see myself in the classroom forever and I'm interested in becoming an educational psychologist in the future. As I don’t come from a psychology background, I started the MSc conversion course earlier this year and although it’s hectic, so far it’s great. I have a tendency to be a bit of a workaholic (the most typical Enneagram type three you will ever meet) and massively burned out in my first year of teaching so I’m really trying to have more of a work-life balance and prioritise myself. I love being busy and studying so this doesn’t always come easy. I really struggled mentally over the course of the lockdowns for various reasons but have turned a huge corner in the last few months. With this in mind, I’m finding I’m spending a lot more money on experiences but am trying to tell myself this is okay."