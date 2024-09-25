This week: "I’m a 31-year-old policy manager based in Bristol and working predominantly remotely. I live with the two loves of my life: my husband, B, and our 1-year-old daughter, A. B and I have been living in Bristol for almost eight years after moving down from Scotland. We love the buzz of the city and it has become home for us, despite both of our families being quite far away. Life right now is pretty hectic as I am juggling parenting, working, postgraduate study and we are looking to move house soon. I’m also considering changing jobs after discovering last year that my three male direct reports, whom I had recruited and trained, were being paid more than me. Although the issue was eventually resolved, it affected my confidence deeply and my relationship with my director has not been the same since. That said, I enjoy my work, I love my team and my hours are flexible around A, so I am trying to look on the bright side for now."