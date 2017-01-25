Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £0. I am incredibly lucky that while I am studying my parents are happy for me to live at home, rent-free. The other half of my time I spend at my boyfriend’s house, where I am also lucky enough not to have to pay rent (although I do like to contribute here and there to bills/ milk/ tea/ biscuits/ beer fund, to keep everyone happy).

Loan payments: £150. I have a credit card but I use it sparingly. I only really like to spend what I know I can afford to pay off in full at the end of the month.

Utilities: £50 (token payments to boyfriend and parents each month).

Transportation: £250. This one is a bit of a killer. It is amazing that I am able to live at home rent-free but this does mean I have to travel to uni – a 100-mile round trip! Luckily, I only need to go in around twice a week on average, but it does mean my biggest outgoing is petrol.

Phone bill: £34.50

Savings: I try and put away at least a few hundred pounds each month, although as the house purchase has been getting nearer, I have been putting away as much as I can physically afford – usually around £400 per month.