This week: "I am a 36-year-old single woman living in London, having moved to the UK almost 15 years ago. I currently work as a PA and I love the team I work with. I live on my own and recently moved into a flat that I found through the London Living Rent scheme, which has been such a blessing. I think I have a healthy relationship with money. I am definitely a saver but the one thing I like to spend money on is travelling. I try to travel as much as possible and because my family is based in the EU, I travel home a couple of times a year too. I don’t spend a lot on going out or shopping (I try to buy clothes secondhand whenever possible and I stopped drinking a while ago — the hangovers were just too much) and I’d rather spend on experiences (yoga, Pilates or activities with friends). I track my earnings and expenses on a spreadsheet; I have been doing it for years and it’s helped me so much with growing my savings and budgeting for holidays etc. I am very grateful for the life I have. Growing up in a small village in a foreign country, I never thought I’d be living on my own in London so I try to enjoy it as much as I can."