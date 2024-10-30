Money Diary: A Personal Assistant On £39,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don’t remember having many specific conversations about money but I was always aware of our general situation. For example, my dad was made redundant during the recession and I was well aware that we had to make some lifestyle changes. Then as I grew older, I knew we had more money because we were able to do things like go skiing. My parents both grew up in working-class families and worked very hard for the life they were able to provide for us. The one piece of advice I remember being given explicitly is never to buy anything that you have to pay off in monthly instalments. I pay heed to this except when it comes to my phone.