6 p.m. — I get back to N.'s apartment, and we find a cute rooftop bar downtown that we want to check out. We get ready, and N. drives us to K-town to where our other friend lives. H. drives us all from K-town to the rooftop bar, and we find free street parking right outside! Amazing. I order a rum and Coke, and then we get a plate of guac to share. I pay for the guac and say we'll split it later, but I decide not to charge them since they've been driving me around and letting me stay with them. $29.97