Money Diary: A Nursery Practitioner On £21,840

Did you participate in any form of higher education?

Yes, I completed an undergraduate degree in early years and childhood studies. This was £9,000 per year and paid for with student loans. I don’t currently earn enough to pay any of this back. I also had around £3,000 per year in maintenance loans, but mainly saved this as I worked during university, lived at home and didn’t go out much as I don’t drink. Later, I did my early years teacher Status qualification, but this was fully funded by the NCTL and I worked full time during this.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I grew up in a nice house with my parents and two sisters, we all had our own bedrooms and yearly holidays (either in the UK or Europe) but my parents didn’t waste money on us pointlessly. At 17, I started my first part time job. I didn’t pay rent or board, but did buy my own food and toiletries, paid my own phone bill, and so on. We talk very openly and honestly about money and I plan and budget for EVERYTHING. I wish I had been more serious about savings a little earlier than I was, but I enjoyed my earnings at the time and I’m thankful that I am sensible with money now.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I bought my house with my husband (then boyfriend) when I was 25 (six and a half years ago). My parents gifted us £10,000 towards our deposit.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

Fully responsible from 25 when I moved out, before that I was responsible for my own food, clothes, phone bill, toiletries, et cetera, but did live at home for free as I did not pay board. I bought my own car when I passed my test at 21 and have always paid the costs associated with my car. My mum has since bought me two cars (not at the same time!) that I pay her back monthly for. She won’t “let” me waste money paying a car loan back when she can comfortably afford to lend me the money, so I am very grateful for that!



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at McDonald’s from the age of 17. I wanted a part-time job so I could afford to buy clothes for myself and hang out with my friends more.



Do you worry about money now?

No, I don’t. I’m very careful with my money and definitely wish I had more (ha ha), as my taste in holidays is definitely far too expensive for my income! BUT I don’t “worry” about it as my priority will always be having a roof over my head, food in the fridge and money on the gas and electric meters. I don’t have much in savings, but it is enough if anything happens on a day-to-day basis. I like having that security and will be focusing much more on building my savings up in 2025 and beyond.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

When I was 18, I got £1,400 from my grandparents. This did not last very long unfortunately as I was young and just been handed over a thousand pounds! Then the £10,000 towards my house deposit at age 25 from my parents.