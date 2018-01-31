Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a full-time children’s critical care nurse, working the standard 12.5-hour shifts across a mixture of days, nights and weekends. Along with her husband she has recently bought a house, which they are currently renovating. She reckons most of their money is spent on food and they are both trying to eat healthier and exercise more. They're mindful of where they shop, looking at ethical companies, charitable contributions and trying to reduce their food mile footprint. Their best friend is a butcher locally, which reduces meat costs, and they have a weekly veg box delivery from an organic company. She doesn’t spend an awful lot on beauty products, but there may be an occasional splurge on premium beauty as her sensitive skin has been burned too many times by cheaper brands.
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 26
Location: South Tyneside
Salary: £25,551 plus unsociable hours and overtime
Paycheque amount: This varies monthly according to how many nights/weekends I’ve worked, and whether I have managed to do any overtime. Over the last year I’ve taken home between £1,570 and £1,950, but on average I get paid between £1,600-£1,700. In addition to tax and National Insurance, deductions include 9.3% pension, student loan (approx. £100), £82 bicycle loan, £24 car parking and £12 gym/staff social membership.
Number of housemates: One husband: self-employed musician/teacher, actually enjoys hanging out the washing (a job I detest), buys craft beer online and probably uses my Netflix account 95% more than I do!
Monthly Expenses
My husband and I have a joint account into which we transfer money on a monthly basis to cover the household expenses (bills, food, etc.). We have discussed going financially wholly joint (ie. all money goes straight into one account), however it’s easier for his end of year accounts/tax calculations to keep things separate for now. We have a joint savings account to dip into for household purchases/car insurance, which was obliterated when we bought the house. We also have our own private savings so that he can save for his yearly tax/National Insurance/student loan bills, and I can hide my own pitiful attempts.
Mortgage: Half of £510. My husband and I each transfer around £800 into the joint account to cover mortgage, household bills and food.
Loan payments: Student loan is deducted automatically. I have three credit cards for online transactions and to spread payments of expensive items. I pay the minimum amounts of these (around £40 total/month), and have a plan in place to pay off each one as their 0% interest period expires.
Transportation: I was able to pay both our car loans off just after Christmas, following the receipt of some inheritance money, saving us £350/month. £40 fuel, £40 Tyne tunnel pass.
Phone bill: £36
Savings? I try to save £200/month into my own account, and a further £100 into the joint account to cover bigger household expenses. I have a private pension into which I pay £40/month.
Other: £5.99 Netflix, £9.99 Spotify premium, £32 Royal College of Nursing membership/journal subscription.
