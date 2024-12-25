Money Diary: An NHS Manager On £56,698

Housing costs: My partner and I split all our bills and rent 50/50. This comes to £1,206 for my half.

Loan payments: My student loan repayment comes out automatically, around £200.

Savings? I try to save £750 a month. I currently have £5,760 in my wedding fund, £50,000 across two ISAs and £4,559 across various Monzo pots for things like travel, upcoming hen dos and furniture we’ll need to buy when we move. I also have £700 in an emergency pot in case anything goes wrong with our new flat.

Pension? I do, and it is just under 11% of my salary, so around £480. I know the NHS has a great pension scheme, which I remind myself of when I cringe at how much goes into it each month. I have other private pension pots from previous jobs, which I need to consolidate.

Utilities: £185 council tax, £28 water, £107 energy. I split them all with my partner.

All other monthly payments: £6.50 Amazon Prime, £27.50 wi-fi, TV subscription and Spotify, £19 phone contract. Subscriptions: £11 Netflix, £9 Disney+. £225 annual Pilates subscription.