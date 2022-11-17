Money Diary: An NHS Content Designer On 38k

My financial education mostly came from learning what not to do. I never went without but I was always frustrated with my mum’s spending habits: buying me designer school shoes one minute and then buying a bag of potatoes to last us for several meals the next (which I definitely wasn’t complaining about). I can now see this erratic spending was a symptom of my mum growing up poor and to some extent I inherited these habits and am working to change them. After my parents divorced, I shared a bed with my mum for a number of my teenage years and we couldn’t afford some basics like a sofa. I think these experiences made me fiercely independent and prepared me for purchasing a property as a couple (I wanted to do this together but have made a plan if things don’t work out between us.) Also, I learned how to make the best potatoes cooked every way.