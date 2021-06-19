Money Diary: Mum & Account Manager In Tech In Buckinghamshire On 80k

Housing Costs: £1,857 mortgage.

Loan Payments: £202 on car loan, £100 on credit card, student loan gets auto-deducted and depends on my paycheque amount.

Savings: My ISA and LISA £4,300, husband's ISA and LISA £4,145, joint savings £2,500. We share all money, we just have separate ISA's for interest purposes. We usually save £1.230 per month, £450 into my savings, £450 into my husbands, £300 into our joint savings and £30 into our child's savings (she has a grand total of almost £2k). Lockdown has been great for our savings however now that socialising is allowed again and things are easing, we're finding it difficult to say no to things so our savings have taken a hit.

All other monthly expenses: Utilities: water £30, council tax £235, gas and electric £76, TV licence £13, car tax £5 (we pay annually what equates to £60 for both cars), car insurance £70 for both, home insurance £25, ground rent £30. Transportation: £120 on petrol, we only use the cars for nursery drop off/pickup and weekend going out as both still WFH atm. Phone bill: £25 for SIM only. Spotify £14.99. Life insurance £37 for both, building and contents insurance £25, dental plan £37 for both, National Trust £10, Peloton app £12.99, Audible £7.99, cleaner £240, nursery £1,050 (due to decrease to approx £700 later this year when we get out free hours!). C's ballet and swimming lessons £197 approx every 12 weeks.