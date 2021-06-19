Money Diary: Mum & Account Manager In Tech In Buckinghamshire On 80k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: I've been in sales for the majority of my career, moving through different industries but effectively doing the same thing and getting paid (generally quite well) for it. I joined my current company after an extended break away from sales when I was pregnant then on maternity leave so I'm on a lower salary now than I should be for someone of my experience. However, my job offers a lot of flexibility and it's not as stressful as previous roles so fits in well with my lifestyle. Juggling a toddler, managing a house and supporting my husband's career means taking a slight step back from mine, however for the sake of my mental health, I wouldn't trade it in for something more demanding.
My husband and I have been working from home this past year and this really helps with managing personal and work life as well as allowing up to top up our savings. We also share all of our money.
Occupation: Account Executive
Industry: Technology
Age: 32
Location: Buckinghamshire, UK
Salary: £40,000 and £40,000 commission, my husband earns £86,000 per annum and £10k-ish annual bonus.
Paycheque amount: £2,350
Number of housemates: Three, my husband (T), my daughter (C) and our rabbit.
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: £1,857 mortgage.
Loan Payments: £202 on car loan, £100 on credit card, student loan gets auto-deducted and depends on my paycheque amount.
Savings: My ISA and LISA £4,300, husband's ISA and LISA £4,145, joint savings £2,500. We share all money, we just have separate ISA's for interest purposes. We usually save £1.230 per month, £450 into my savings, £450 into my husbands, £300 into our joint savings and £30 into our child's savings (she has a grand total of almost £2k). Lockdown has been great for our savings however now that socialising is allowed again and things are easing, we're finding it difficult to say no to things so our savings have taken a hit.
All other monthly expenses: Utilities: water £30, council tax £235, gas and electric £76, TV licence £13, car tax £5 (we pay annually what equates to £60 for both cars), car insurance £70 for both, home insurance £25, ground rent £30. Transportation: £120 on petrol, we only use the cars for nursery drop off/pickup and weekend going out as both still WFH atm. Phone bill: £25 for SIM only. Spotify £14.99. Life insurance £37 for both, building and contents insurance £25, dental plan £37 for both, National Trust £10, Peloton app £12.99, Audible £7.99, cleaner £240, nursery £1,050 (due to decrease to approx £700 later this year when we get out free hours!). C's ballet and swimming lessons £197 approx every 12 weeks.
