Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old PR Director In Manchester On 32k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 30-year-old woman living by herself for the first time in a city centre apartment – and loving it. She started her own PR company five years ago.
"I lived with flatmates/boyfriends pretty much solidly for the nine years since moving away from my parents but made the switch to living on my own over a year ago. I love my current flat. I’ve furnished it myself so it’s a real haven, and it’s in a buzzy corner of Manchester’s city centre that’s super convenient for work and socialising. It’s expensive to rent alone in the city centre, but having a nice space that’s central is important to me.
Having built my PR business over the last five years, I’m on a comfortable salary, so I enjoy having a nice flat as well as being able to spend on treats and socialising – although very much within reason!
I’m currently saving for my 'trip of a lifetime' to visit friends and family in Australia and New Zealand, then when I get back I’ll continue to make the same savings towards buying a flat or house of my own."
Industry: Fashion and beauty PR (company director)
Age: 30
Location: Manchester
Salary: Equivalent to £32,000
Paycheque amount: £2,250
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £810 rent, £110 council tax.
Loan payments: N/A
Utilities: £51 electricity, £30 water.
Transportation: £0, I live a two-minute walk from my office and a five-minute walk into the city centre.
Phone bill: £57, but is paid through my business account so doesn’t affect my take-home pay.
Savings? Currently around £500 per month for my upcoming trip to Australia.
Other: £23.99 gym membership, £35 internet, £8.99 Netflix, £8 Amazon Prime.
