Money Diary: A Management Consultant On £64,950

If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I moved out for uni and then rented in another city in my early 20s before moving back to my home town in my mid 20s and in with my parents (at their request). The plan was to save for a house deposit for a couple of years and then buy my own place when I was about 28... Then COVID-19 hit. I ended up living with them longer than expected which enabled me to save up more and buy a house instead of a flat. I ended up moving out officially at 30.