Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week, we're with a junior doctor who is training to become an orthopaedic surgeon. She and her husband are buying a house at the moment. It's a new-build and they've paid half the deposit already, so they're trying hard to save up for the second half while keeping some money aside for furniture!
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 33
Location: Stoke-on-Trent
Salary: £62,968 is my annual salary but I usually do quite a bit of overtime – last year, I earned about £75,000.
Paycheque amount per month: £3,400 (without overtime)
Number of housemates: 1 (my husband)
Monthly Expenses
Rent: £375 (my half of £750)
Utilities: My half of council tax/ Sky/ gas & electricity/ water/ TV licence is £125.22
Transportation: I walk to work as we only live five minutes away but pay half of my husband’s petrol costs as he has a 45-minute commute – normally this is about £75.
Phone bill: £30
Savings: I put £940 in my ISA each month… kind of an emergency/ retirement fund
Mortgage insurance: My half is £85. This is a new expense since we exchanged contracts on our house.
Total: £1,545.22