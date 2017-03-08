Rent: £375 (my half of £750)

Utilities: My half of council tax/ Sky/ gas & electricity/ water/ TV licence is £125.22

Transportation: I walk to work as we only live five minutes away but pay half of my husband’s petrol costs as he has a 45-minute commute – normally this is about £75.

Phone bill: £30

Savings: I put £940 in my ISA each month… kind of an emergency/ retirement fund

Mortgage insurance: My half is £85. This is a new expense since we exchanged contracts on our house.