Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old IT Programme Manager From Leeds On 60k

Housing costs: £750 (split with my boyfriend so my share is £375, however all the bills come out of my account and he transfers me his half when he gets paid).

Loan payments: £320 split between two loans – one has about £3,000 left on it and I pay £260 a month towards that and the other has around £800 left and I pay only £60 towards that. I know I should pay these down but we have a deadline on the deposit and these payments are manageable so I am prioritising house deposit even though I know I am paying interest on loans. My student loan comes directly out of my paycheque so isn’t included.

Utilities: £143 council tax, £96 gas and electricity, £63.70 water, £12.37 TV licence, £101.48 Sky TV and broadband.

Transportation: £300 car payment (when I changed jobs I went from having a company car to a car allowance so technically this is paid for using the car allowance and isn’t an expense from my salary), £60 car insurance, £17.99 car tax.

Phone bill: £67

Savings? £400 a month into my LISA (I want to max out the £4k within the year so am paying in extra to ensure I hit it), £200 into a monthly saver, £250 into an instant access savings account for holidays/emergencies.

Other: Cleaner £48 (£24 every other week).

Dentist plan: £5 (my dentist is private and this gives me a check-up and hygienist appointment a year).

Credit card: £200. I have a credit card that was once maxed out that I am paying down and it should be paid off completely within the year and then another credit card that I put maybe £50 of payments on a month and pay it off in full every month.

Vet-prescribed cat food: £60 (two of my cats require vet cat food due to allergies – we have a monthly order of this from an online retailer to reduce the cost).