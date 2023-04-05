Money Diary: An HR Business Manager On 70k

I do and I don’t. I have a good salary and can afford my lifestyle but I have an intrinsic fear of being financially insecure. I’m not sure where it comes from (maybe watching my parents divorce and the financial implications of that). I’ve been single for a number of years and no longer factor in planning a future with someone (if it happens, it happens, but gone are the more idealistic days of meeting someone and being able to pool funds). I’m completely financially independent and want to make sure I can afford my future and lifestyle without needing someone to help. I’ve been feeling really close to burnout with work lately and in desperate need of a holiday so I pulled some money out of savings and booked a pretty last-minute trip to Thailand. It was so great to be able to afford to do that but I had to justify it to myself as an investment in mental health so I won’t feel bad about it.