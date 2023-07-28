I can be both a spender and a saver, depending on what is going on in our lives. With the purchase of our house and the birth of our first baby (and all the things you need for a baby), our savings have taken a big hit. So we are trying to build them back up. We also have a high interest rate on our new mortgage and are both very apprehensive about what the new rate will be when we come to remortgage in February 2025."