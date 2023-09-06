Do you worry about money now?

In the long-term, not really. I have been very fortunate in that I have had lots of support from my family to get started and due to some very sad family deaths (including my Mum), I stand to inherit quite a large sum of money. However, I am not sure when this will be and I do not want to rely solely on the prospect of this. I enjoy working hard and making my own way! However, day to day I do find myself worrying about money. I sometimes obsess about not dipping into my savings which can make me quite frugal at times. My partner and I want to start trying for a baby and the prospect of not earning very much when on mat leave/having to pay for nursery stresses me out and makes me want to hold on to my savings!