Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m a 29-year-old HR advisor living in the southwest of England. My partner and I moved back to my childhood city a few years ago after living in London (separately) for five years. I was reluctant at first but after being here for a few years I am loving it. The grind of London really wore me down and being able to have a slower pace of life and being near all my family and our friends is incredible. I am in a job I love and after a rough few years, I finally feel settled and happy. We bought our house at the beginning of this year with help from my Dad and after a few years of renting the same property we have just bought (also from my Dad) so we are really excited that it's finally ours! We are now starting to shop for longer lasting interiors, however, I get very anxious about spending a lot of money on things like this. My partner is the opposite so I am trying to adopt a more chilled approach to creating our dream home that we will be in for a number of years to come!"