ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 29-year-old HR advisor living in the southwest of England. My partner and I moved back to my childhood city a few years ago after living in London (separately) for five years. I was reluctant at first but after being here for a few years I am loving it. The grind of London really wore me down and being able to have a slower pace of life and being near all my family and our friends is incredible. I am in a job I love and after a rough few years, I finally feel settled and happy. We bought our house at the beginning of this year with help from my Dad and after a few years of renting the same property we have just bought (also from my Dad) so we are really excited that it's finally ours! We are now starting to shop for longer lasting interiors, however, I get very anxious about spending a lot of money on things like this. My partner is the opposite so I am trying to adopt a more chilled approach to creating our dream home that we will be in for a number of years to come!"
This week: "I’m a 29-year-old HR advisor living in the southwest of England. My partner and I moved back to my childhood city a few years ago after living in London (separately) for five years. I was reluctant at first but after being here for a few years I am loving it. The grind of London really wore me down and being able to have a slower pace of life and being near all my family and our friends is incredible. I am in a job I love and after a rough few years, I finally feel settled and happy. We bought our house at the beginning of this year with help from my Dad and after a few years of renting the same property we have just bought (also from my Dad) so we are really excited that it's finally ours! We are now starting to shop for longer lasting interiors, however, I get very anxious about spending a lot of money on things like this. My partner is the opposite so I am trying to adopt a more chilled approach to creating our dream home that we will be in for a number of years to come!"
Occupation: HR advisor
Industry: Leisure
Age: 29
Location: Southwest of England
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque Amount: £2,015
Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend, M. We also have a dog, Z.
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Leisure
Age: 29
Location: Southwest of England
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque Amount: £2,015
Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend, M. We also have a dog, Z.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £600 for our mortgage.
Loan payments: £20 for my Plan 2 student loan.
Savings? I have £49,600.
Pension? I'm still in my probationary period in my new role so I am not yet contributing. However, when I do it will be 5% and my employer will contribute 3%.
Utilities: £36 water, £69 electricity and £110 council tax.
All other monthly payments: £35 gym, £15.75 car tax, £15 phone bill and £28 dog walker. Subscriptions: £15 Courtney Black App, £10.99 Spotify, £10.99 Netflix.
Loan payments: £20 for my Plan 2 student loan.
Savings? I have £49,600.
Pension? I'm still in my probationary period in my new role so I am not yet contributing. However, when I do it will be 5% and my employer will contribute 3%.
Utilities: £36 water, £69 electricity and £110 council tax.
All other monthly payments: £35 gym, £15.75 car tax, £15 phone bill and £28 dog walker. Subscriptions: £15 Courtney Black App, £10.99 Spotify, £10.99 Netflix.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a three-year undergraduate degree that I paid for with the max amount student loan available, as well as a grant (I applied for my student finance under my Mum’s income). I had various zero-hour contracted jobs throughout university to top up my weekly spend and my Dad would transfer me a few hundred every month, for emergencies!
I did a three-year undergraduate degree that I paid for with the max amount student loan available, as well as a grant (I applied for my student finance under my Mum’s income). I had various zero-hour contracted jobs throughout university to top up my weekly spend and my Dad would transfer me a few hundred every month, for emergencies!
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents separated when I was a baby so I grew up with two financial educations. My Dad was very well off and taught me the importance of managing your money and that getting a mortgage is the best investment possible, however, you should also enjoy the money you have earned. My Mum was incredibly frugal and savvy with her finances and always taught me the importance of not wasting food/clothes etc, so I think I have been able to develop a healthy relationship with money. I have taught myself a lot about budgeting, however I have learnt a lot from both of my parents.
My parents separated when I was a baby so I grew up with two financial educations. My Dad was very well off and taught me the importance of managing your money and that getting a mortgage is the best investment possible, however, you should also enjoy the money you have earned. My Mum was incredibly frugal and savvy with her finances and always taught me the importance of not wasting food/clothes etc, so I think I have been able to develop a healthy relationship with money. I have taught myself a lot about budgeting, however I have learnt a lot from both of my parents.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 19 to go to university and then I stayed at home during the summer breaks. I moved to London immediately after university so I have not really gone back since!
I moved out at 19 to go to university and then I stayed at home during the summer breaks. I moved to London immediately after university so I have not really gone back since!
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I would say only within the last year. Up until my partner and I took out our mortgage in early 2023, we were living in a house that my Dad owned and were paying very little rent which allowed us to build up our savings.
I would say only within the last year. Up until my partner and I took out our mortgage in early 2023, we were living in a house that my Dad owned and were paying very little rent which allowed us to build up our savings.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at Costa Coffee when I was 16, working Saturdays and Sundays until I was 18. This enabled me to save up for festivals and new clothes as well as travelling in my gap year.
My first job was at Costa Coffee when I was 16, working Saturdays and Sundays until I was 18. This enabled me to save up for festivals and new clothes as well as travelling in my gap year.
Do you worry about money now?
In the long-term, not really. I have been very fortunate in that I have had lots of support from my family to get started and due to some very sad family deaths (including my Mum), I stand to inherit quite a large sum of money. However, I am not sure when this will be and I do not want to rely solely on the prospect of this. I enjoy working hard and making my own way! However, day to day I do find myself worrying about money. I sometimes obsess about not dipping into my savings which can make me quite frugal at times. My partner and I want to start trying for a baby and the prospect of not earning very much when on mat leave/having to pay for nursery stresses me out and makes me want to hold on to my savings!
In the long-term, not really. I have been very fortunate in that I have had lots of support from my family to get started and due to some very sad family deaths (including my Mum), I stand to inherit quite a large sum of money. However, I am not sure when this will be and I do not want to rely solely on the prospect of this. I enjoy working hard and making my own way! However, day to day I do find myself worrying about money. I sometimes obsess about not dipping into my savings which can make me quite frugal at times. My partner and I want to start trying for a baby and the prospect of not earning very much when on mat leave/having to pay for nursery stresses me out and makes me want to hold on to my savings!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, I received £30,000 from my Mum when she passed away and £20,000 from my Granny when she passed away. I was also gifted £300,000 from my Dad to purchase my own home which my partner and I did earlier this year.
Yes, I received £30,000 from my Mum when she passed away and £20,000 from my Granny when she passed away. I was also gifted £300,000 from my Dad to purchase my own home which my partner and I did earlier this year.