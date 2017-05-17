Housing costs: £80 a month to my mum. I am very lucky that my parents do not charge me a lot for rent. So £80 basically covers everything for me, including food and living, etc.

Loan payments: I haven’t been to uni so don’t have anything to pay off or have a credit card yet!

Utilities: £0 as I am still living at home, this is down to my parents to deal with.

Transportation: £16.55 for my train return so £82.75 a week (thank GOD for the 16-25 railcard!). I pay roughly £25/30 a month for petrol as I do not drive a lot.

Phone bill: Thankfully my parents still pay for my phone bill – until my upgrade in December, then it’s all down to me.

Health insurance: £0? I don’t think I pay for health insurance, my parents probably do though.

Savings: I transfer £100 to a savings account for car insurance, which I pay annually, and £50 a month into a savings account for holiday funds. I also transfer £50 a month into my ISA for when I want to move out in a couple of years.

Other: £4.99 for Spotify, £41 gym membership.