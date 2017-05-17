Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with an 18-year-old who is an apprentice for the Education Service at the Houses of Parliament. She loves working in London and didn't think it was something she'd be able to do for another couple of years. Luckily, she is still able to live with her family in Essex, which makes things a bit easier.
Industry: Administration
Age: 18
Location: Working in London, living in Essex
Salary: Around £15-16,000
Paycheque amount per month: I get paid every two weeks – if I got paid monthly it would be around £1,300 after tax
Number of housemates: Three – my family!
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £80 a month to my mum. I am very lucky that my parents do not charge me a lot for rent. So £80 basically covers everything for me, including food and living, etc.
Loan payments: I haven’t been to uni so don’t have anything to pay off or have a credit card yet!
Utilities: £0 as I am still living at home, this is down to my parents to deal with.
Transportation: £16.55 for my train return so £82.75 a week (thank GOD for the 16-25 railcard!). I pay roughly £25/30 a month for petrol as I do not drive a lot.
Phone bill: Thankfully my parents still pay for my phone bill – until my upgrade in December, then it’s all down to me.
Health insurance: £0? I don’t think I pay for health insurance, my parents probably do though.
Savings: I transfer £100 to a savings account for car insurance, which I pay annually, and £50 a month into a savings account for holiday funds. I also transfer £50 a month into my ISA for when I want to move out in a couple of years.
Other: £4.99 for Spotify, £41 gym membership.
Total: £686.99