This week: “I’m a 28-year-old cost manager living in London. I live with housemates, which I don’t mind as we get along really well and it allows me to live in a beautiful home in a great area which I otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford. With regards to money, I do keep track of my spending and check my account every day to stay on top of what I’ve spent. However, I do enjoy the finer things in life sometimes which my salary and the cost of living in London doesn’t always allow for. I probably have gotten a bit complacent recently with not saving as much now that I’ve built up my savings and investments a bit. I do want to cut back my spending and focus on saving and investing more, as to me money is security and I want to prepare for the future by creating financial security.”