Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Growth Manager On 60k

Occupation: Growth manager (currently working my one month notice)

Industry: Digital health

Age: 32

Location: SW London

Salary: £60k

Paycheque amount: £3,224

Number of housemates: One boyfriend, one cat

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £949 mortgage, which my boyfriend pays as I paid the flat deposit (with money gifted by family). He is paying the mortgage until we are 'even'. He decided to do this – I said since the money was gifted I didn’t expect him to repay me but he wasn’t comfortable with it. I’m saving the extra money and I will use this for refinancing and/or paying for our wedding one day.

Loan payments: £300 student loan taken from my paycheque. We have £400 outstanding on a BNPL deal for our bed, which needs to be paid by the end of March.

Savings? £3,777 in a Moneybox stocks and shares ISA, £14,061 in a Fidelity stocks and shares ISA from last year when I started saving this way and £1,336 in a Monzo savings pot which I dip into if I need to and add my monthly savings to until I transfer some to Moneybox.

Pension? I have an auto-enrolment pension. I pay 5% and my employer pays 3% (my new role I believe is matched at 5%). When I leave I will transfer it to my PensionBee, where my other pensions are. There is about £20k in there, which is a huge source of stress for me as there is no way this is big enough.

Utilities: I currently transfer £500 to the joint account and my boyfriend transfers £1,500 which covers all shared costs, including: £256 council tax, £52.05 life and critical illness insurance, £43.87 internet, £9.10 Smol, £10.76 pet insurance, £60-£80 gas and electric, £7.99 Deliveroo plus, £188 water per half year (based on our last bill). We also pay £1,600 per year service charge so we put some cash aside monthly.

All other monthly payments: £45 O2 contract. £26 Who Gives A Crap toilet paper every two or three months. Subscriptions: £155 gym membership, £10.99 Frame on demand, £23 Dermatica, £7.99 Audible. I also pay my brother £4.25 a month towards a family Spotify plan.