Housing costs: I privately rent a flat with one flatmate, a close friend. We split 50/50. My share of rent is £750 and £140 on utilities (gas, electrics, council tax, TV license & WiFi).

Monthly loan payments: £0

Savings: £5,000 in Help To Buy ISA and £8,000 in standard savings account (mostly accumulated during lockdowns).

All other monthly expenses: £10 Fiit (shared with a friend), £15 Classpass, £15 Spotify Family (I pay for this & my brother pays for Netflix for our family), £26.41 bank loan for iPhone, £12 Sim-only contract, £2 Stand Up To Racism, £0.79 iCloud storage. Travel and charity contributions are sporadic, pre-pandemic I was spending £140p/m on a travel card. I'm currently on 80% salary so this balances out. I also have a part time job in a local independent gift store near me, which gives me an additional income of £75-150 weekly, depending on the amount of shifts. This has been great for keeping busy on furlough, as well as a top-up of money, some weeks I'm earning more than I ever have. I also started therapy this year which has so far been an expense of £700+. My mum paid for half of the sessions (I didn't ask her to and tried to return the money but am extremely grateful/guilty that she did, especially since she's just been made redundant!). Currently I'm doing 2x sessions a month costing £140.