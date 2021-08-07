Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 27-year-old events project manager living in south east London who is (still) on furlough on 80% pay. I also have a part-time job in a local independent gift store which adds £75-155 a week depending on how many shifts I do. It’s been up and down being off work for so long, at the beginning I was volunteering at my local charity shop and food bank, which I’ve sadly had to stop as I’m being called back every now and then to do a day on 'flexi-furlough'.
I'm lucky to have grown up in London so I could live at home whilst on a lower salary, and have jumped between privately renting and living with my mum (contributing to household) when I got tired of paying London rent. I've been renting privately for the last 18 months, the longest time I've been away from home since uni!
I was the first and only person in my family to go to uni, there was no expectation from them to do so but my school was very academically focused and uni was pretty much the only option they gave you. I regret going to uni and wish I'd researched more options at the time. Luckily I received some grants which covered my rent and living, meaning I didn't have to work. I feel very angry that the government took grants away from people on lower incomes and would encourage young people to look at other routes into work before uni (unless medical training etc.).
I worry about saving and earning enough to buy a house, have a family etc. but I don't worry about day-to-day spending. I always make sure I have put my outgoings aside and am happy to dip into my savings for fun. I check my accounts daily and keep a spreadsheet of outgoings and savings so know exactly where my money is going."
Occupation: Project manager (currently on furlough with additional part-time job).
Industry: Events
Age: 27
Location: South East London
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,700
Number of housemates: One
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I privately rent a flat with one flatmate, a close friend. We split 50/50. My share of rent is £750 and £140 on utilities (gas, electrics, council tax, TV license & WiFi).
Monthly loan payments: £0
Savings: £5,000 in Help To Buy ISA and £8,000 in standard savings account (mostly accumulated during lockdowns).
All other monthly expenses: £10 Fiit (shared with a friend), £15 Classpass, £15 Spotify Family (I pay for this & my brother pays for Netflix for our family), £26.41 bank loan for iPhone, £12 Sim-only contract, £2 Stand Up To Racism, £0.79 iCloud storage. Travel and charity contributions are sporadic, pre-pandemic I was spending £140p/m on a travel card. I'm currently on 80% salary so this balances out. I also have a part time job in a local independent gift store near me, which gives me an additional income of £75-150 weekly, depending on the amount of shifts. This has been great for keeping busy on furlough, as well as a top-up of money, some weeks I'm earning more than I ever have. I also started therapy this year which has so far been an expense of £700+. My mum paid for half of the sessions (I didn't ask her to and tried to return the money but am extremely grateful/guilty that she did, especially since she's just been made redundant!). Currently I'm doing 2x sessions a month costing £140.
