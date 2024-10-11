Money Diary: A Food Technologist In Scotland On £34,500

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don’t think there was much talk about money — or maybe I just didn’t ask! I often noticed when my friends went out that they were much happier to spend and that they’d turn up with a few £20 notes that had been given to them. My mum would always get me a little present or treat when she went away, even if it was just something like the Biscoff off her coffee (this was and still is a great gift). Looking at it with an adult perspective, I think we were firmly middle class. As an adult I have friends who had far more growing up and friends who had far less.