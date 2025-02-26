Money Diary: A Financial Advisor In Glasgow On £50,000

This week: "I’m a 34-year-old, living in Glasgow with my husband and our dog.

We are child-free by choice, although we are definitely at that age where almost everyone around us seems to be having kids and that inevitably leads to the question being posed to us around when we’ll have some of our own. Motherhood has personally never appealed to me, and from a financial perspective I’d much rather spend my money on myself! We bought our current house four years ago, having owned a flat for seven years prior to that. We made a good return on our flat, which ultimately allowed us to buy the home we are in now. I feel really fortunate to be on the property ladder and living in what I consider to be our forever home, but equally I know we have both worked really hard to achieve this independently. For work, I’m based in finance and have worked in this industry for the last 15 years. It can be fast paced and at times cutthroat. I decided to take a step back in my career last year after falling seriously ill for a period. My illness changed my whole approach to life and I now just want an easy life being paid as much as I can for doing as little work as possible!"