Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 26-year-old accountant living and working in the northeast. I live with my partner of eight years, B, in the house he purchased before we met. I often wonder if I will regret not experiencing living in another city, having lived in the same area my whole life. As I didn’t go to university, the opportunity to move away never came up. Instead of university I completed an apprenticeship, which allowed me to become an accountant. While my salary is good now, there were many years while studying when I was on a very low wage. Thankfully though, I have no student loans to pay back now."
Occupation: Accountant
Industry: Public sector
Age: 26
Location: Newcastle upon Tyne
Salary: £42,000
Paycheque amount: £2,550
Number of housemates: One: my boyfriend, B.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0. B pays the mortgage and bills as he bought the house before we got together. I pay for food/holidays/events/house furnishings etc. This is unconventional but it works for us.
Loan payments: £0
Pension? Yes. I have £25,000 in various pension pots. I currently pay in £190 per month.
Savings? £17,000 in a LISA to use towards a house deposit; £16,000 in a high interest savings account to use towards house expenses; £32,000 inheritance, which is in a general savings account; £7,700 in premium bonds, which I am building up as an emergency fund; £8,600 in non-easy access savings; £2,000 in a stocks and shares ISA.
Utilities: £0
All other monthly payments: £31.65 phone. Subscriptions: Amazon £8.99.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
University was never something I wanted to do as I wasn't academic but at school it was all that was promoted so I applied and was accepted. I deferred my place for one year while I considered alternative options. I discovered apprenticeships during this time and secured an accountancy apprenticeship at a local firm. My company paid for all my courses, exams and salary while giving me study days each week, which allowed me to qualify as an accountant.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents have always been savers and often shopped around for the best deals at discount/charity shops. We never went abroad when I was a child and always used to holiday in the UK. Money wasn’t really discussed other than I was always encouraged to save my money, which I think rubbed off on me as I remember never spending my birthday and Christmas money as a kid!
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved in with my boyfriend when I was 24.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I am financially responsible as I could cover all aspects of my own life if B and I split. However, I am extremely privileged that B does cover our housing expenses. While living with my parents, I didn’t have to pay rent so I am not sure I have ever been totally financially responsible as aspects of my life have always been covered/subsidised by others.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was a Christmas temp role during my first year of A levels as I wanted a bit of extra cash for shopping and seeing friends.
Do you worry about money now?
Despite having a secure, well-paid job and savings, I do worry about money a lot. I feel extremely guilty about spending money as I feel I should be saving it all as my outgoings are so low. I rarely buy new things; the majority of my purchases are secondhand, which I fund through a pot of money I have built up from selling on Vinted/completing surveys etc. There have been things I have wanted which theoretically I can afford but I feel guilty about spending money that I could save instead. My current goal is to buy a house and I worry about not having enough savings to afford this. Even after buying I wonder if I will have enough money/savings to feel secure. Longer term, I worry about future costs like having children and retirement.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, I received £33,000 inheritance when I was younger, which has been kept in a generic savings account. I used £2,000 from this to buy a car. I was gifted £7,000 by my parents when I was 18, which they had been saving up since I was born. My parents also bought my first car.