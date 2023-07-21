Despite having a secure, well-paid job and savings, I do worry about money a lot. I feel extremely guilty about spending money as I feel I should be saving it all as my outgoings are so low. I rarely buy new things; the majority of my purchases are secondhand, which I fund through a pot of money I have built up from selling on Vinted/completing surveys etc. There have been things I have wanted which theoretically I can afford but I feel guilty about spending money that I could save instead. My current goal is to buy a house and I worry about not having enough savings to afford this. Even after buying I wonder if I will have enough money/savings to feel secure. Longer term, I worry about future costs like having children and retirement.