Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old In Banking On 200k

Housing costs: £1,260 mortgage (split equally between me and BF)

Loan payments: £70 minimum payment on an interest-free credit card, where I've put a selection of random large purchases. It's nearly maxed out and I'm in no hurry to pay it off – it's interest-free for another two years, and I have enough savings to cover the amount outstanding. I put the money I would otherwise have spent into a savings account instead, so I basically get free money through interest arbitrage. I paid off my student loans a couple of years ago.

Utilities: £380 for council tax/ internet/ gas and electric/ service charge/ TV licence/ home insurance (all split with BF).

Transportation: £80. I top up my Oyster on an ad hoc basis (I have my 26-30 railcard linked to my Oyster, which gets me 1/3 off during off-peak hours).

Phone bill: £69

Savings? Varies month on month, recently it's been around £1,000 due to holidays/ redecorating, but hoping to increase this in the next few months. £400 goes into my pension (taken directly from my paycheque), but this works out to around £1,000 into my pension pot once taxes and work contributions are taken into account.

Other: £50 taxes on private health insurance through work (taxable benefit), £35 ClassPass, £50 local gym, £15 Spotify Family (split between myself and BF), £7.99 Netflix, £14 contact lenses, £0.79 iCloud subscription, £80 cleaner.