Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My mother worked in a finance-related job so we definitely spoke a lot about it. Money wasn’t tight for my family but we did have two ‘emergencies’ which required a lot of legal expenses (my parents sold assets to cover these). When I was a teenager my parents gave me a monthly pre-filled debit card and encouraged me to budget with that to cover my transportation to school and going out. The biggest talks we had about money were when I went off to uni and my parents helped me set up a budget based on the living costs guide from the university — this was super helpful and I use a similar system to this day. We also had another big money talk during COVID when my dad considered retiring early. Because we were all at home at the time, I just ended up included in my parents’ money conversations and now know quite a lot about retirement planning.