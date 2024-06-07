Money Diary: A Customer Success Manager On £65,000

This week: “I’m a 28-year-old customer success manager living in London. I moved to London right after uni, mostly because that’s where all my friends were headed, and never left! I absolutely love this city, for all its flaws, and can’t see myself moving anywhere else anytime soon. I haven’t always had the best relationship with money, and spent most of my early and mid 20s working low-paying jobs while trying to keep up with my better-off friends. I also used to be a big partier, with the majority of my income being spent on nights out. This caused me to get into some debt with a big ol’ overdraft and a credit card. I consolidated that debt onto a couple of 0% interest credit cards in order to pay it down with the least additional cost. Thankfully, I have found more balance over the last few years. I don’t worry about surviving until the end of the month like I used to, but I do worry about not having enough money for big purchases and emergencies. I’m in the process of moving in with my partner, and I’m worried about the cost of finding a new place together (although excited to be able to split bills and grocery costs after several years of living the single life on my own).”