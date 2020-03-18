Money Diary: A Teacher On 16.5k In COVID-19 Self-Quarantine In Shenzhen, China

Housing costs: £250 (my housemate who has left has kindly offered to continue paying for her room to save us from having to find another apartment).

Utilities: Previously £40, however with the loss of one tenant, I’m expecting it to rise somewhat. Budgeting between £40-60 for this month.

Transportation: Typically £20 per month but due to self-quarantine I will not be using any transportation for the foreseeable.

Phone bill: £9.82

Savings: £1,000 in my UK Monzo account, and the equivalent of £600 in my Chinese bank account. Both of these are for living costs for the next few weeks/months while I have little control over my income. £500 of this savings amount I have put aside for an international flight back to the UK if life in China with COVID-19 becomes too difficult.

Other: Chinese accident insurance £20, travel insurance £35 (very happy with past me for investing in these), Spotify £4.99, VPN £8.