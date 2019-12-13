Money Diary: A TEFL Teacher In Shenzhen, China On 16.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 22-year-old living and working as an English teacher in a high school in Shenzhen, China. I moved here from Scotland three months ago after graduating from university because I wanted to travel and try my hand at teaching. I love my job, the students are great and the hours are flexible, but I’m increasingly finding China a little frustrating. The pollution is making my asthma worse and the last-minute nature of decision-making is starting to grate on me. But whenever something frustrating happens, something incredible happens almost immediately after and I remember how lucky I am to be living in such an interesting country where I can spend most of my free time travelling and meeting people."
Industry: Education
Age: 22
Location: Shenzhen, China
Salary: £16,500 before tax.
Paycheque amount: £1,544 after tax.
Number of housemates: Two – both are also teachers from England who I met here.
Age: 22
Location: Shenzhen, China
Salary: £16,500 before tax.
Paycheque amount: £1,544 after tax.
Number of housemates: Two – both are also teachers from England who I met here.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £250 rent (I pay more as I have the master bedroom).
Utilities: Roughly £40, which includes security and upkeep of the gated community.
Transportation: Roughly £20 per month.
Phone bill: £9.82
Savings? With the low cost of living, I’m lucky enough to put away around £500-600 each month. I transfer this via PayPal into my UK bank account, which is the card I use when I travel.
Other: Chinese accident insurance £20, travel insurance £35, Spotify £4.99, VPN £8.
Utilities: Roughly £40, which includes security and upkeep of the gated community.
Transportation: Roughly £20 per month.
Phone bill: £9.82
Savings? With the low cost of living, I’m lucky enough to put away around £500-600 each month. I transfer this via PayPal into my UK bank account, which is the card I use when I travel.
Other: Chinese accident insurance £20, travel insurance £35, Spotify £4.99, VPN £8.