Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
Today, a ghost-chilli hot dog-addicted copywriter in Copenhagen who gets a major surprise.
Occupation: Copywriter at a digital media agency
Industry: Media
Age: 26
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
Salary: £37,500 is my base salary, plus freelance work rounds it up to about £43,000, annually
Paycheque amount per month: £2,006 after taxes (which are very high in Denmark)
Number of housemates: Two (my boyfriend and another girl)
Monthly Expenses
Rent: £245 (our two-bedroom apartment is £980 per month, which is very cheap, because my family owns the apartment. I split the cost of one room with my boyfriend and then we pay all of the utilities between us.)
Utilities: £24 (£48 split with my boyfriend, and he pays an additional £32 for the internet, because I pay the same for our gym passes.)
Transportation: £45 for a monthly bus card.
Phone bill: £24 for 20G of data! Data is super-cheap in Denmark.
Savings: £245 (I’m planning a big move, so it’s very high lately.)
Groceries: ~£120
Student loan: Varies, but the minimum amount is £32 per month.
Total: £767