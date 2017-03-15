Rent: £245 (our two-bedroom apartment is £980 per month, which is very cheap, because my family owns the apartment. I split the cost of one room with my boyfriend and then we pay all of the utilities between us.)

Utilities: £24 (£48 split with my boyfriend, and he pays an additional £32 for the internet, because I pay the same for our gym passes.)

Transportation: £45 for a monthly bus card.

Phone bill: £24 for 20G of data! Data is super-cheap in Denmark.

Savings: £245 (I’m planning a big move, so it’s very high lately.)

Groceries: ~£120

Student loan: Varies, but the minimum amount is £32 per month.